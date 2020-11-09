Umbro to sponsor Erbil football club

Shafaq News / Erbil Sports Club announced on Monday that it has contracted with the British company Umbro to equip its club football team with sports supplies.

Mahmoud Aziz, vice president of the club, told Shafaq News agency that the agreement will begin immediately to equip the team participating in the Iraqi Premier League for the season 2020-2021.

Umbro is a private British company for sports and soccer equipment, headquartered in Manchester. It designs, exports and markets soccer-related clothing, shoes, and equipment.