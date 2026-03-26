US pledges continued support for Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and US Secretary of State Mark Rubio discussed regional security concerns and efforts to maintain stability across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region during a phone call on Thursday.

According to a statement from Barzani’s media office, the discussion focused on recent attacks targeting several areas across Iraq, alongside steps aimed at strengthening the protection of diplomatic missions and international personnel.

Readout of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco RubioPrime Minister @masrourbarzani spoke by telephone on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.During the call, Secretary Rubio expressed his condolences over the recent loss of… pic.twitter.com/dcuL4U2vDJ — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) March 26, 2026

Rubio underlined the importance of closer coordination between Baghdad and Erbil, while pointing to continued US backing for both security efforts and economic development in the Region. He also commended the Peshmerga forces for their role in counterterrorism and their contribution to maintaining regional stability.

Barzani welcomed the US support, citing to the need for sustained coordination to address security challenges and preserve stability across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.