US President affirms: no combat missions in Iraq after 2021

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden confirmed that no US forces would be carrying out combat missions in Iraq after December 31, 2021.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate Regarding the War Powers Report, Biden said, “As part of a comprehensive strategy to defeat ISIS, United States Armed Forces are working by, with, and through local partners in conducting airstrikes and other necessary operations against ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria and against al-Qa’ida in Syria.” Adding, “The United States Armed Forces in Iraq continue to advise, assist, and enable select elements of the Iraqi security forces, including Iraqi Kurdish securityy forces.”

“Actions in Iraq are being undertaken in coordination with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and in conjunction with Coalition partners. As noted in the July 26, 2021, Joint Statement on the United States-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, the United States security relationship with Iraq will fully transition to a training, advising, assisting, and intelligence‑sharing role, and there will be no United States forces with a combat role in Iraq after December 31, 2021.” He confirmed.

Concerning the United States support for the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen, Biden clarified, “i directed an end to the United States support for the Saudi-led Coalition’s offensive military operations against the Houthis in Yemen. United States Armed Forces, in a non-combat role, continue to provide military advice and limited information to regional forces for defensive and training purposes only as they relate to the Saudi-led Coalition’s campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.”

“Such support does not involve United States Armed Forces in hostilities with the Houthis for the purposes of the War Powers Resolution.” He concluded.

United States Armed Forces are deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect United States forces and interests in the region against hostile action by Iran and Iran-backed groups. These forces, operating in coordination with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, provide air and missile defense capabilities and support the operation of United States fighter aircraft. The total number of United States forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is approximately 2,120. “