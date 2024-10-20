US Mission Iraq volunteers to observe Kurdistan Region elections

Shafaq News/ US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski stressed the vital role of voter participation in strengthening democracy.

On election day in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (IKR), Romanowski noted, "Voting is the backbone of a successful democracy," and encouraged “all eligible voters in the IKR to participate in the parliamentary elections and make their voices heard.”

Volunteers from U.S. Mission Iraq will be at polling sites across the IKR and will be joined by international election experts and other diplomatic Missions to observe today’s election. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) October 20, 2024

Ambassador Romanowski revealed that volunteers from the US Mission Iraq would be present at polling sites throughout the region. They “will be joined by international election experts and other diplomatic Missions to observe today’s election.”

Voting in the general election for the Kurdistan Region's sixth parliamentary cycle began early Sunday, following the completion of special voting for military and security forces on Friday.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq opened 1,622 polling stations across the Kurdistan Region at 7 a.m. local time, for 2,683,618 eligible voters out of 2,899,578 registered voters.