US Deputy Envoy to Syria exalts Kurdistan's leaders' position from the Kurdish Dialogue in Syria

Shafaq News / The US Deputy Envoy to Syria, David Brownstein, praised the leaders of the Kurdistan Region's stances during a meeting he held today with members of the presidential body in the Kurdish National Council in al-Hasakah city, northeastern Syria.

In mid-April, Brownstein convened with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in Erbil. The three leaders asserted their support for the Kurdish parties' dialogue in Syria which ensures the national rights of the Kurdish people.

Suleiman Oso, a member of the Presidium of the Kurdish National Council, told Shafaq News agency, "the leaders of the region stressed that the agreement must be reached between the Syrian Kurds, away from foreign agendas that do not serve the Kurds' interest."

Oso added, "the US envoy confirmed that US will remain in this region until a political solution to the Syrian crisis is reached because of the possibility of ISIS resurgence and the US administration's keenness to provide support and assistance to the components of northeastern Syria to live safely in their areas."

The American envoy stressed during the meeting, according to Oso, "the need for the administration of the region to be inclusive for all its components. The US supports and sponsors the Kurdish negotiations to reach an agreement that guarantees the participation of the Kurdish National Council in the administration of the region and paves the way for other components to participate."

On the resumption of the Kurdish dialogue, which has been suspended for months, Oso said, "the US deputy envoy placed emphasis on providing reassurances to the Kurdish National Council to prevent the perpetrations against its parties, in order to lay a suitable ground to resume the negotiations and roll the binding mechanisms and criteria to the resumption of the negotiations."

"the Kurdish National Council exhibited seriousness for reaching an agreement with the Democratic Union Party and its allies on the grounds of the Dohuk Agreement after stopping the ongoing violations against the Kurdish National Council."

"The US envoy has made it clear that he will work on the above in coordination with the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi," he said.

The resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish national unity parties has stalled in Syria since the beginning of last February, after many of the headquarters of the Kurdish Council and the parties under its umbrella were exposed to sabotage, arson, and shooting by the "revolutionary youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, According to many statements issued by the Kurdish National Council.