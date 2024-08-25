UNITAD presents processed information to KRG for Da'esh accountability

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Ana Peyró Llopis, Acting Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh (UNITAD), presented processed information to Dr. Dindar Zebari, Coordinator for International Advocacy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“This information, received from judicial and non-judicial authorities in the Kurdistan Region in support of the UNITAD mandate, was enhanced by the Team through categorization and tagging, and analyzed for legal review,” The UNITAD affirmed in a statement.

This processing aims to facilitate “the rapid identification and handling of information that may be relevant to investigations when used in conjunction with appropriate e-discovery software and remains critical for accountability efforts in Iraq and beyond.”

Based on the statement, Ms. Peyró Llopis underscored the significance of this delivery, pointing out, “The structured version of this information represents a major step forward in our efforts to support the Kurdistan Region's investigative processes. This information is crucial for advancing accountability for the crimes committed by ISIL (Da’esh), both within Iraq and globally.” She also expressed UNITAD’s appreciation for the KRG’s ongoing constructive engagement.

An earlier version of this information, in its original form, was delivered to the KRG on 11 July 2024 “to protect its use and integrity in judicial proceedings.”