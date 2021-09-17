UK's PM hopes to visit Kurdistan again

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today, Friday, in London with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, president Barzani arrived in the United Kingdom for an official visit, during which he met the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense and other British officials.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region today stated that “in a friendly meeting. The British Prime Minister expressed his pleasure to receive the President of Kurdistan, praisingg his visit to London and stressing that Britain is interested in its relations with Kurdistan and Iraq. And that the connections that began thirty years ago between the Region and Britain with the imposition of the no-flight zone will continue, and that UK is still committed to support and consolidate these relations.”

The statement added that Johnson confirmed that these relations are historical and should be further strengthened, especially in the economic field wishing to increase the exchange of visits of delegations between the two sides.

He also expressed desire to visit Erbil again, saying, “I keep beautiful memories from my previous visit.”

The British PM also praised President Barzani for the role he plays in solving Iraq’s problems and achieving stability.

For his part, Barzani described his visit to London and his meeting with the prime minister Boris Johnson as an opportunity to strengthen relations, especially after the developments in the region.

He expressed thanks to the prime minister, the British government and the Global Coalition for their political, military and humanitarian support for Iraq and the Region, confirming the desire to develop all areas of cooperation with Britain, especially in the economic and investment field.

The Kurdish President referred to the continuation of the dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to solve the outstanding problems affirming that Kurdistan is willing and ready to solve all issues based on the constitution.

According to the statement, both sides discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, the war against terrorism, the relations of Iraq and the Region with neighboring countries, the conditions of the displaced and refugees in Kurdistan, and the developments in Afghanistan and their repercussions.