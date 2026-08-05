UK renews support for Kurdistan Region Peshmerga

Shafaq News- Erbil

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces during a meeting on Wednesday between Peshmerga Affairs Minister Shoresh Ismail and the UK's new Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Holly Vare.

Ismail congratulated Vare on assuming her new post and expressed the Ministry of Peshmerga's readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the United Kingdom.

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