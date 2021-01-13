UK and Kurdistan to cooperate in the military field

Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, held a meeting on Wednesday with the British military advisors at the British consulate in Erbil to discuss projects proposed by the ministry and the US-Led coalition regarding Kurdistan’ defense strategy.

A statement by the ministry said Minister Shoresh Ismail met with the senior advisor in the British defense, Colonel Charlie Sykes, and the British military advisor at the British Consulate General in Erbil.

The statement pointed out that the Minister of Peshmerga stressed the importance of strengthen the relations between the ministry and the British military advisors to empower the military and logistical capabilities for the Peshmerga forces.

For his part, Sykes confirmed his forces support to the Region by participating in the reform process in the ministry and the implementation of all approved projects, which will reinforce the Peshmerga.