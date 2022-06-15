Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UAV crashes near Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-15T13:39:09+0000
UAV crashes near Erbil

Shafaq News/ An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) crashed into an internet tower near Ankawa, northwestern Erbil, the governor of Kurdistan's capital city, Omed Khoshnaw, said on Wednesday.

Khoshnaw told Shafaq News Agency that the UAV landed in the Kurd Gutyar area, causing no injuries.

A statement by the Counter-Terrorism-Service of the Kurdistan region said that the accident was caused by a technical failure in the system of the surveillance UAV.

The statement confirmed that no casualties were reported.

related

Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-03-29 21:16:03
Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Date: 2019-09-17 11:46:42
Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26
A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Erbil to celebrate "March and Newroz" after years of halt

Date: 2022-03-10 10:40:48
Erbil to celebrate "March and Newroz" after years of halt

Erbil to send an evidence-supported letter to Turkey on the attack on the Kurdish family in Mersin

Date: 2021-05-17 09:20:41
Erbil to send an evidence-supported letter to Turkey on the attack on the Kurdish family in Mersin

Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Date: 2021-10-25 10:36:43
Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Date: 2020-09-16 14:46:02
Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Two huge explosions in a fuel tank in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-09 16:38:46
Two huge explosions in a fuel tank in Erbil