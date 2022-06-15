UAV crashes near Erbil

Shafaq News/ An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) crashed into an internet tower near Ankawa, northwestern Erbil, the governor of Kurdistan's capital city, Omed Khoshnaw, said on Wednesday.

Khoshnaw told Shafaq News Agency that the UAV landed in the Kurd Gutyar area, causing no injuries.

A statement by the Counter-Terrorism-Service of the Kurdistan region said that the accident was caused by a technical failure in the system of the surveillance UAV.

The statement confirmed that no casualties were reported.