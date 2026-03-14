UAE condemns second drone attack on its consulate in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that the country’s consulate general in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq was targeted for the second time in a week, after a drone strike damaged the building and wounded two security personnel.

In a statement, the ministry strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “treacherous act” amid rising security tensions in Iraq and the wider region.

The statement stressed that targeting diplomatic missions constitutes a serious violation of international norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability and protection of diplomatic premises and staff. The UAE also urged authorities in both Erbil and Baghdad to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and ensure accountability.

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