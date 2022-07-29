U.S. provides new logistics equipment to the Peshmerga

Shafaq News / The U.S. consulate General in Erbil announced providing new logistics equipment to the Peshmerga forces.

The consulate said in a tweet on Friday, "The U.S. military is working closely with the Ministry of Peshmerga to make sure the right equipment gets to the brave Peshmerga fighting the ISIS threat."

"Yesterday, the Peshmerga received several pallets of equipment to keep their vehicles operational. This team effort underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to the security of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, along with the many vehicles and other military equipment we have already provided", it added.