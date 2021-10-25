U.S. diplomat on the ties with Kurdistan: strategic and catalyst for stability 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, hosted on Monday the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, and his accompanying delegation in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, Tueller congratulated Barzani for his party's victory in the Iraqi parliamentary election, wishing that the election contributes to "consolidating stability and correcting the political process in Iraq."

The U.S. diplomat said that the U.S. ties with the Kurdistan Region are "strategic" and "catalyzes stability" in Iraq and the Middle East.

Barzani and his guest exchanged views about the post-election phase, the Iraqi cabinet formation, the situation in Syria, and political threats on Iraq.