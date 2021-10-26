Kurdistan Region President and US Ambassador discuss Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Mr. Matthew Tueller, the Ambassador of the United States to Iraq and his accompanying delegation, in Erbil on Monday evening.

The President and the Ambassador exchanged views on the recent parliamentary elections in Iraq, the latest developments and the future of the political process in the country.

It was affirmed that the election process was held with integrity and without technical irregularities. It was also underlined that an inclusive government needs to be formed in Iraq after accepting the election results, which is responsive to the hopes and expectations of citizens.

In this regard, the statement of the United Nations’ Security Council was highlighted which supported the voting process, describing the elections as a vital step forward. The role and contributions of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission in conducting the election process, the role of the United Nations, the European Union, the Arab League and other supporting bodies were valued.

President Nechirvan Barzani shed light on the election law which was employed in Iraq for the first time, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region Presidency is planning to come together and meet with all political parties in the Kurdistan Region and help bring about unity among Kurdistani factions.

Discussions also focused on the relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the US, Erbil-Baghdad ties, and Iraq’s efforts to normalize its relations with neighboring and regional countries. The importance of resolving the pending issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government of Iraq, implementing the constitution, the Shingal Agreement, Kurdistan Region’s relations with neighboring countries, the threats posed by ISIS, the situation in Syria and the developments in Afghanistan were also highlighted.

Source: the Presidency of the Kurdistan region