Two mortar shells strike village in Erbil

Shafaq News / A local source reported on Monday that two mortar shells fell on the village of Safi, predominantly inhabited by Kakai religious minority, in the Khabat district of Erbil province, Kurdistan Region.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that one of the shells landed on the roof of a house in the village without causing any casualties, and noted that the source of the shells is unknown, but security forces are investigating the incident.