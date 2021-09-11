Report

Two booby-trapped drones target Erbil Airport

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-11T22:19:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service in Kurdistan announced that a booby-trapped drone attacked Erbil International Airport.

The Agency said in a statement that two booby-trapped drones attacked without causing any casualties.

In turn, The director of Erbil International Airport, Ahmed Hoshyar told Shafaq News Agency، revealed that the attack did not damage the Airport, and the drones targeted only the surrounding areas.

No further details were disclosed.

It is worth noting that Erbil Airport has been attacked repeatedly, targeting a military base of the US-led Coalition forces inside the airport.

The United States usually accused pro-Iranian Iraqi forces of being behind the attacks.

