Shafaq News/ Two explosions reverberated across Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this evening, Monday.

A correspondent of Shafaq News Agency said that the blast of the two explosions was heard near Erbil Airport, with smoke plumes billowing into air.

For its part, a source in the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of Erbil told Shafaq News Agency that it is currently investigating the circumstances of the two blasts without providing further details.