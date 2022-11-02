Report

Two Yezidi women rescued from ISIS: KRG’s Yezidi Rescue Office

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-02T17:43:32+0000
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Office of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) dedicated to the rescue of the Yezidi group announced that two Yezidis were rescued from ISIS.

Khairi Bouzani, the Office’s head, said the Yazidis sisters from solag, east of Sinjar district, were rescued from the terrorist organization inside Syria.

The Yazidis have inhabited the mountains of northwestern Iraq for centuries, and the region is home to their holy places, shrines, and ancestral villages.

The Yazidis are also concentrated north of Mosul and in the Kurdish-controlled governorate of Dohuk.

They have suffered since ISIS stormed Sinjar in 2014.

ISIS slaughtered over 3,000 Yazidis, enslaved 7,000 women and girls, and displaced most of its 550,000-strong community.

