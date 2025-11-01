Turkmen parties back KDP in Iraq’s November elections

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Seven Turkmen political parties announced on Saturday their support for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) list No. 275 in Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

The KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, is the ruling party in the Kurdistan Region. It won 31 seats in the 2021 parliamentary elections, securing its position as the dominant Kurdish bloc in the 329-seat Iraqi Council of Representatives.

In a joint statement, the Turkmen parties said their decision aimed to “strengthen the role of the KDP in Baghdad in defending the rights of Iraq’s communities, particularly the Turkmen component.”

The statement described the partnership as rooted in “decades of cooperation and political coordination” between the Turkmen community and the KDP.

They also praised leader Barzani for his “consistent support for Turkmen causes and defense of their rights in political and administrative forums,” calling his role “a cornerstone in strengthening ties between both sides.”

The signatories include the Turkmen Development Party, Turkmen Democratic Party, Turkmen Democratic Movement, Turkmen National Salvation Party, Association of Turkmen Intellectuals, Turkmen Liberal Association, and the Turkmen Youth Party in Kirkuk.