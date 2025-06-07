Iraqi Turkmen factions vie for control in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Turkmen minority, long sidelined in national politics, is heading into provincial elections divided and underrepresented—raising fears of further marginalization in key cities like Kirkuk.

Turkmen, estimated at 2 to 3 million, are Iraq’s third-largest ethnic group after Arabs and Kurds. While communities are spread across northern and central provinces—including Nineveh, Saladin, Diyala, and Baghdad—Kirkuk remains the focal point of their political struggle.

The oil-rich city, also contested by Kurds and Arabs, is regarded by many Turkmen as their cultural and historical capital.

This election cycle has deepened internal rifts. Mohammad Samaan Agha, head of the Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front, described his list as the “sole legitimate Turkmen bloc” in Kirkuk, framing the vote as a test of unity. “We are running with one list that truly represents the Turkmen community,” he told Shafaq News.

Meanwhile, a new rival list—Al-Munqithoun (The Saviors)—has emerged under politician Ammar Kahya, backed by factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Kahya described the alliance as an inclusive “national project,” claiming it reflects the will of voters and those who defended Kirkuk. “We formed this bloc because Turkmen lack real representation in local government,” he argued, emphasizing grassroots and federal support.

The rivalry has reignited debate over who legitimately speaks for the community. Supporters of the Turkmen Front cite its decades-long political presence, while others view Al-Munqithoun as a necessary response to shifting power dynamics and years of exclusion from provincial leadership.

Security remains a pressing concern. Turkmen-majority towns like Tal Afar and Tuz Khurmatu have faced repeated attacks from extremist groups and militia clashes. Rights organizations report ongoing under-policing in key areas, and both campaigns have floated proposals for a dedicated Turkmen security force.

Despite political fragmentation, both blocs stress that Turkmen identity, language, and security must remain central to future governance. However, what remains uncertain is whether voters will opt for historical continuity—or strategic adaptation at the ballot box.