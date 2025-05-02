Iraqi Turkmen parties unite for November 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the leadership of the Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front convened to discuss preparations for Iraq’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025.

According to a statement, the meeting was chaired by Front President Mohammad Samaan Agha and brought together leaders of the Turkmen parties under its umbrella. Discussions focused on strengthening the Turkmen community’s role in the political process as well as securing fair and effective representation in the next phase. Participants also emphasized the need for unity and coordinated positions among Turkmen political forces.

The group agreed to retain the name "Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front" as the main platform representing the Turkmen voice in national politics. Mohammad Samaan Agha was reaffirmed as the head of the list.

Mohammad Samaan Agha was elected president of the Turkmen Front on April 13, 2025, following the resignation of Hassan Turan, who had taken over the role on March 28, 2021, after Arshad Salihi stepped down to focus on political negotiations on behalf of the Turkmen community.