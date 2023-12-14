Turkmen leader calls for inclusive legislation for non-Kurdish minorities in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The leader of the National Turkmen Party, Irfan Kirkuki, urged the federal government to enact laws ensuring the rights of Iraqi minorities beyond the "Arab and Kurdish" communities.

Kirkuki's remarks came during a press conference he held in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, on Thursday.

Emphasizing the Turkmen community's commitment to abiding by laws, Kirkuki said he has concerns about the rights of the Turkmen community in the country, and Baghdad in particular.

"The party is committed to the Turkmen national rights in Baghdad and across Iraq," said Kuruki who called on the Iraqi government to "enact laws that preserve the rights of non-Arab and non-Kurdish components."

He said that the Turkmen is an original ethnic groups in Iraq and that they enjoy the same rights of all Iraqis.

Kirkuki reiterated the party's commitment to the democratic processes by its participation in the local election in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and other governorates.