Turkiye pounds Al-Amediya despite PKK disbandment

Shafaq News/ Turkish military operations targeting areas in Duhok's Al-Amadiya (Amedi) district, Kurdistan Region, have entered their fifth consecutive day, with ongoing artillery strikes reported on strategic locations.

Kamiran Osman, a member of the Kurdistan Region’s Community Peacebuilders Team, stated on social media that Turkish forces have repeatedly shelled Tabaq mountain and the Nzarke village near the Bariske village in Shiladze district of Amedi.

Turkish artillery units have carried out a total of 26 bombardments over the past five days, he said, adding that these attacks have continued despite the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announcing its dissolution and withdrawal from political activity in a statement issued on May 12.