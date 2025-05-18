PKK’s Ocalan: Turkiye-Kurdish ties entering new phase

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan affirmed that a significant transformation is underway regarding the relationship with Turkiye.

Ocalan noted in a message from Imrali prison that the bonds between Turkiye and the Kurds are distinct, adding that any harm inflicted on these ties “affects the spirit of brotherhood between the two peoples.”

The PKK is removing “the mines and obstacles that have damaged this relationship,” Ocalan affirmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed yesterday that Ankara is holding talks with Baghdad and Erbil on mechanisms for disarming the group.

On May 12, the PKK announced self-dissolution, ending over four decades of armed struggle with the Turkish state.