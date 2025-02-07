Turkiye "neutralizes" 9 PKK fighters in KRI, including leader

Shafaq News/ Turkiye "neutralized" nine members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), including a prominent leader, in operations conducted in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces neutralized eight PKK fighters identified in the Asos and Operation Claw-Lock regions in northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence reported that its forces had neutralized Murat Kilis, a prominent PKK figure, noting that he was wanted by Turkiye on terrorism-related charges. "Kilis had been in hiding for a long period and was recently neutralized in a targeted operation carried out by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region."

On Thursday, Turkish drones conducted airstrikes targeting PKK militants in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province, killing a senior PKK military official and two other members, while two others were reported missing.

Turkiye has regularly conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting militants from the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.