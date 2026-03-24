Turkiye backs Kurdistan after deadly missile strike on Peshmerga

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Erbil

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday, offering condolences after a ballistic missile strike killed and wounded Peshmerga forces.

Barzani received the call hours after Kurdish authorities reported casualties from “an Iranian missile attack” on Peshmerga positions. Fidan conveyed Turkiye’s solidarity and wished a swift recovery for the wounded, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

وەزیری دەرەوەی تورکیا سەرەخۆشی لە سەرۆکی حکومەتی هەرێمی کوردستان دەکاتhttps://t.co/CQwKLRiUPp — KRG Dept. of Media & Information (@DMI_KRG) March 24, 2026

Earlier, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said the strike hit the headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division in the first zone, along with units of the 5th Infantry Division within the Soran administration area. The ministry reported 36 casualties among its forces and said six Iranian ballistic missiles were used in the attack.