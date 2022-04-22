Report

Turkish warplanes target areas in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-22T09:41:04+0000
Turkish warplanes target areas in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft targeted Mawat district, al-Sulaymaniyah, today. 

Shafaq News agency's preliminary information said that the attack targeted Dokan valley.

The extent of the damages is not immediately clear.

On April 18, the Turkish Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, announced launching an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.

