Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Turkish warplanes targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey attacked the Kurdish group on Korzar Mountain of Shiladze District in Al-Amadiya District north of Duhok."

The source added that Turkish warplanes bombed PKK fighters ten times within one hour in this location.

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

On February 2, about 60 Turkish fighter jets carried out operations on training camps, shelters, and ammunition storage facilities used by the PKK and its affiliates in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.