Turkish warplanes attack PKK sites near Amadiya

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft targeted outposts of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the northern outskirts of Amadiya in the Duhok Governorate, a security source revealed on Tuesday.
The source told Shafaq News that "Turkish forces carried out aerial strikes targeting locations affiliated with PKK militants in the areas of Nerwa and Rikan, situated north of the Amadiya district."
The source added that "the Nerwa Valley was subjected to intense shelling, and as of now, there is no precise information available regarding the human or material losses resulting from these military operations."