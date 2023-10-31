Turkish military conducts air strikes in Northern Iraq amid rising tensions

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes launched a series of air strikes targeting areas in the Amadiya district in the northern Duhok Governorate, where Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members are located, according to a military source on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses reported Turkish artillery shelling in areas near north of Zakho.
There were no reported casualties among residents.
Tensions have been rising in northern Iraq due to Turkey's warnings against Kurdish groups seeking to establish an autonomous zone in the region. Ankara has repeatedly expressed concerns over such moves, fearing it could strengthen the PKK's presence and activities along its border.