Mortar shell hits residence in northern Duhok

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported on Friday that a mortar shell fell on the house of a resident in the village of "Berji", located in the district of Amadiya, north of Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The witnesses, speaking to Shafaq News agency, stated that the incident resulted in material damage to the house without any recorded human casualties.

A security source confirmed to our agency that Turkish artillery targeted locations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in various areas of the Amadiya district, leading to one of the shells hitting a house in the village of "Berji".