Turkish warplanes attack PKK sites in Iraq's Kurdistan region: eyewitnesses

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes have hit targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Iraqi Kurdistan's governorate of Duhok, eyewitnesses reported on Monday.

Multiple eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the attack was carried out with a helicopter.

"The sound of heavy machine guns was heard in the vicinity of the Plava village," an eyewitness said.

The locations that were attacked are known to be controlled by PKK militants, according to the sources.

Turkiye has been carrying out regular attacks on PKK camps and related targets in the mountainous territory in northern Duhok near the Turkish border since a ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July last year.

It has also been clashing with militants across the largely Kurdish southeast of Turkiye, which has seen some of the worst fighting since the height of the insurgency in the 1990s.

More than 40,000 people have died since the autonomy-seeking PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.