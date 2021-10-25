Report

Turkish warplanes attack PKK in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-25T12:16:17+0000
Turkish warplanes attack PKK in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombing targeted Jabal Boli village of Bradost in Erbil, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party are located.

No further details were disclosed.

Since April, Ankara has launched a new military operation in areas of the Kurdistan Region, by air and sometimes by land, against the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is spreading on the border strip, and has been engaged in bloody fighting on Turkish soil since 1984, which has so far killed more than 40,000 people.

