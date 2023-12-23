Turkish military launches operations in response to PKK attacks

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced military operations in Iraqi Kurdistan following the killing of 12 Turkish army soldiers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday that Ankara would not tolerate the presence of "terrorist entities in northern Syria and Iraq."

The Turkish Defense Ministry reported the death of six soldiers and injuries to another in a clash with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the area of Operation " Claw-Lock."

Preliminary data by Turkish authorities indicates that 13 "terrorists" were neutralized during the clash, and air operations are underway against specific targets.

The "Claw-Lock " operation was initiated in northern Iraq in April 2022, aiming to eliminate fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the region.