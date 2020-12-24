Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate ‘areas today Thursday.

An official in Dinarta, Akri Barwari district told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively Shalikli causing widespread property damage."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.