Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-24T18:46:56+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate ‘areas today Thursday.

An official in Dinarta, Akri Barwari district told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively Shalikli causing widespread property damage."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

related

Ministry of Peshmerga: PKK aims to destabilize security in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-11-06 16:14:04
Ministry of Peshmerga: PKK aims to destabilize security in Kurdistan region

More than five hundred militants had left PKK

Date: 2020-12-05 15:29:11
More than five hundred militants had left PKK

PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting

Date: 2020-08-19 13:51:40
PKK changes their style in clothes and fighting

Two Turkish soldiers are killed in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-18 07:58:55
Two Turkish soldiers are killed in Kurdistan

Turkish jets hit Christian area in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-05-23 12:16:16
Turkish jets hit Christian area in Kurdistan Region

KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

Date: 2020-11-01 17:38:43
KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Date: 2020-11-07 11:05:01
KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Date: 2020-12-14 09:02:51
A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK