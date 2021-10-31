Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish soldier killed in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-31T16:57:50+0000
Turkish soldier killed in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier perished during clashes with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement by Turkey’s Ministry of Defense issued on Sunday. 

The soldier, Islam Ciftci, succumbed to the wounds he sustained during confrontations with the PKK militants during a mission in northern Iraq.

 Attempts to resuscitate the soldier failed to transfer him to the hospital breathing, the statement added.

Since April, Turkey has carried out two intense campaigns against the PKK in the northern governorate of Duhok. The offensives are only a shred of a lifelong history of bitter conflict between Ankara and the PKK.

related

Erbil hosts an Iranian products exhibition

Date: 2021-06-16 15:22:15
Erbil hosts an Iranian products exhibition

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-05 06:36:37
The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament arrives in Erbil

Erbil and Baghdad to open joint military centers in the disputed areas

Date: 2020-12-03 13:10:36
Erbil and Baghdad to open joint military centers in the disputed areas

Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Date: 2020-04-27 15:49:27
Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Date: 2021-07-04 09:02:25
Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Date: 2021-05-02 07:05:18
US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Heavy Turkish shelling on the north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-18 17:25:09
Heavy Turkish shelling on the north of Erbil