Turkish soldier killed in "Claw-Lock" operation in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday the death of one of its soldiers in the "Claw-Lock" operation in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement reported by Anadolu Agency, the ministry said that soldier Habib Murad Alp was killed today during a clash with members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) while conducting search and sweep operations in the area.

Turkiye is conducting operations against the PKK in Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq and is active in various cities, regions, and valleys, launching attacks into Turkiye from these locations.