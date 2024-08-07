Turkish soldier killed in "Claw-Lock" operation in Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on
Wednesday the death of one of its soldiers in the "Claw-Lock"
operation in the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement reported by Anadolu Agency, the ministry said
that soldier Habib Murad Alp was killed today during a clash with members of
the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) while conducting search and sweep operations
in the area.
Turkiye is conducting operations against the PKK in Iraq,
Syria, and Iran.
The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains
in northern Iraq and is active in various cities, regions, and valleys,
launching attacks into Turkiye from these locations.