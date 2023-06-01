Turkish shelling targets mountain in Erbil

Shafaq News / Local sources reported on Thursday that a Turkish shelling had targeted an area in Erbil, causing concern over the extent of the resulting damage.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the shelling had struck a mountainous region in the Bradost area, Erbil, with presumed intentions of targeting positions held by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"The shelling targeted a mountain in the Bradost area, and it is believed to have aimed at the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party," the source stated, emphasizing that the exact extent of the damage caused by the shelling remains unknown.

Hundreds of Turkish opposition militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are known to operate within the Iraqi border region, with Ankara accusing them of utilizing these areas as launching pads for carrying out armed attacks within Turkey.

Turkey has been urging Iraq to halt the activities of the armed party within its territories while emphasizing its right to carry out defensive strikes inside Iraq as a means of self-defense.

The regions of Qandil, Sidakan, Soran, Zab, Zakho, Makhmour, and Sinjar are considered key areas where militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party are known to be present.