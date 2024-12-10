Turkish shell hits schoolyard in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a Turkish shell struck the yard of a school in the village of Barji in northern Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the shell was fired by Turkish forces stationed on Mount Matin, targeting the Nahil School in Barji, a village in the Al-Amadiya district.

According to local sources, the shelling did not result in any casualties or significant damage to the school building. However, the incident caused widespread panic and fear among the village residents.

The region has been a hotspot of ongoing Turkish military operations targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions.