Turkish intelligence announces elimination of PKK operative in KRI

Shafaq News / The Turkish intelligence agency revealed on Wednesday the elimination of Bakr Kina, a key member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) who had undergone training in targeting Turkish forces. Kinan was killed in the province of al-Sulaymaniyah within the Kurdistan region.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, informed security sources disclosed that "Kina joined the ranks of the PKK after traveling to Iraq in 2019 and had been actively operating within Iranian and Iraqi territories up to the present."

The sources further elucidated that "investigations have exposed Kina's participation in intensive training sessions held in al-Sulaymaniyah, situated approximately 150 kilometers from the Turkish border, aimed at assassinating Turkish military, security, and intelligence personnel."

Turkish authorities have determined through investigations that the PKK extensively trained Kina in the usage of diverse weaponry, with the operative's ultimate goal being an illegal entry into Turkey. Subsequently, Turkish intelligence initiated a meticulous operation that culminated in the termination of Kina's life while he was engaged in assassination training in al-Sulaymaniyah.