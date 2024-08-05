Turkish forces launch military operation against PKK in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces have conducted a military operation in northern Iraq, targeting positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an Iraqi security source reported on Monday.

The operation took place in the Al-Amadiya area, north of Duhok, focusing on the Matin Mountain region. Turkish helicopters and heavy artillery were employed in the assault, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that the operation included shelling around the villages in the Nehili area, particularly Balafa and Koherzi. No casualties have been reported so far.