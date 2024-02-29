Turkish drone targets PKK vehicle in Sinjar

Shafaq News / On Thursday, a security source reported that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying individuals affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) west of Sinjar district.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish drone targeted a Nissan pickup truck as it was transporting from Sinjar towards the Bab Shalou road (Mount Sinjar), adding that the vehicle was struck by shelling west of Al-Wardiya village.

Inside the vehicle were three individuals affiliated with the PKK-Sinjar Protection Units (YBŞ).

The source indicated that one of the three was killed instantly, while the other two sustained injuries from the shelling. They were subsequently evacuated by a unit belonging to the YBŞ.

The Turkish government has cited security concerns and the need to combat terrorism as the rationale for its military actions in Kurdistan.

These operations have involved airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions into Iraqi territory.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and several other countries, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkiye.

The Turkish shelling in Kurdistan has led to civilian casualties and displacement, exacerbating tensions in the region.

It has also raised concerns among Kurdish communities and international observers about the impact on civilian populations and the broader stability of the region.