Turkish army "neutralizes" 12 PKK members in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of 12 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq.

The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or were captured during the operation.

According to Turkiye's Defense Ministry posted on X, "12 PKK terrorists were detected in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq and neutralized by an air operation."

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized."

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.