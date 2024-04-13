Turkish army kills 4 PKK members in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of four Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in two areas within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 3 PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock area and 1 PKK terrorist in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq," the ministry said on X, adding that the "fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively."

The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or captured during the operation.

Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target Kurdistan Workers' Party positions in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan northern areas of Iraq near the Turkish borders.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.