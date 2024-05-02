Turkish airstrikes target PKK sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a military source reported that Turkish warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting sites belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party militants (PKK) in the Karra Mountain range overlooking the Dirluk district north of Duhok governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the bombing targeted areas near Harika village."

Moreover, eyewitnesses said the Turkish army has been conducting intensive shelling in the Karra Mountain area parallel to the Matina Mountain range to seize strategic areas and establish military bases.

Notably, Turkiye conducts frequent operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, mainly in the Kurdistan Region, in an attempt to "eradicate" them from the borders.

Turkiye's operations have included a range of cross-border aerial and ground operations called Pençe (Operation Claw.)

In 2020, the first mission triggered a series of subsequent operations with similar names and methods of execution, each justified differently. Between June and September 2020, Ankara launched Operation Claw Eagle, characterized by airstrikes carried out by aircraft and drones targeting PKK positions in Mount Sinjar and Claw Tiger. Additionally, ground operations were conducted in Haftanin (Zakho District of Duhok) against Kurdish guerrilla forces.

In April 2021, the Turkish army launched Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations along the Iraq-Turkiye border near Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan.

In April 2022, Ankara commenced Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, establishing several bases in Duhok Governorate.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.

The recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

As the Turkish military pushed more militants out of Turkiye, by 2019, the conflict's concentration shifted to northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.