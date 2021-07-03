Report

Turkish airstrikes cut power supply in a sub-district in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-03T11:13:19+0000
Turkish airstrikes cut power supply in a sub-district in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Power supply in many villages of Warte sub-district, 150 kilometers to the northeast of Erbil, went down after extensive strikes by the Turkish airforces.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity said the Turkish jets bombarded at 11:30 last night mount Qandil, causing severe damage to the national power grid in the sub-district.

The attack resulted in a total blackout in many villages in the territory.

The Ministry estimates the shortfall in the power supply by nearly 1000 MWs, halting the capacity to supply any area outside the Region’s territory.

