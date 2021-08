Shafaq News/ Turkish airforces reportedly bombed hideouts of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the north of Duhok governorate earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish fighter jets attacked PKK sites in "Arda" valley in Mangish sub-district, north of the governorate.

The source was not able to provide information on the casualties and damages as the location is far from inhabited areas.