Turkish airstrikes hit PKK sites in Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes on sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “One of the airstrikes targeted a cave near a palace built during Saddam Hussein’s regime in the late 1980s, on a peak of Mount Gara, overlooking the Sersang subdistrict of the Al-Amadiya district.”

“This strategically and geographically significant area is being targeted for the first time by Turkish airstrikes,” he added.

This is a breaking story…