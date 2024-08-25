Turkish airstrike ignites fires in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ A Turkish airstrike targeting suspected Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok on Sunday ignited fires that spread to nearby homes, a cemetery, and farmland, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency.

The incident occurred near the village of Kishk, in the Kani Masi subdistrict of Dohuk. Residents reported that the fires, which were still burning as of Sunday evening, had caused panic among villagers who were forced to flee their homes.

"The Turkish shelling led to the outbreak of fires around the village of Kishk," one witness said. "The flames spread to some houses, as well as the village cemetery, farms, orchards, and pastures."

Turkish forces frequently carry out airstrikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK bases. These operations often result in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.