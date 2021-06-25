Turkish aircraft target a village in Amedi district and burn its pastures

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft targeted today Mazi village in Amedi district, north of Duhok.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack burned the pastures of the village, located one kilometer from the center of the district.

It is noteworthy that 20 families in Mazi have been subjected to intense Turkish bombardment recently, due to the presence of PKK points in the surrounding areas.

In parallel, security observers told Shafaq News Agency that PKK militants have fled their positions in the border areas since the launch of the Turkish military operation on the twenty-third of last April and sought refuge in areas inside the Kurdistan Region.