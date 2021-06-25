Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish aircraft target a village in Amedi district and burn its pastures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-25T13:23:10+0000
Turkish aircraft target a village in Amedi district and burn its pastures

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft targeted today Mazi village in Amedi district, north of Duhok.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack burned the pastures of the village, located one kilometer from the center of the district.

It is noteworthy that 20 families in Mazi have been subjected to intense Turkish bombardment recently, due to the presence of PKK points in the surrounding areas.

In parallel, security observers told Shafaq News Agency that PKK militants have fled their positions in the border areas since the launch of the Turkish military operation on the twenty-third of last April and sought refuge in areas inside the Kurdistan Region.

related

Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Date: 2020-09-16 07:35:01
Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-02-16 13:10:15
Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region

Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan to file a complaint against Turkey's "Environmental Terrorism"

Date: 2021-06-02 09:50:32
Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan to file a complaint against Turkey's "Environmental Terrorism"

Clashes between Turkey and PKK on Kurdistan’ borders

Date: 2020-11-16 12:15:13
Clashes between Turkey and PKK on Kurdistan’ borders

Kurdish National Alliance in Syria calls an urgent international action

Date: 2020-12-21 17:02:17
Kurdish National Alliance in Syria calls an urgent international action

Turkey pledges to Kurdistan Region to exclude food and medicine from the close crossings decision

Date: 2020-03-02 08:42:16
Turkey pledges to Kurdistan Region to exclude food and medicine from the close crossings decision

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Iraq to Re-open a Border Port with Turkey next week

Date: 2021-02-19 11:23:34
Iraq to Re-open a Border Port with Turkey next week